Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Tuesday) at 6 p.m., changes have been made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

As part of the changes, it was decided that in the area of the Haifa Bay (HaMifratz), specifically the communities of Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Yam, and Kiryat Motzkin, the activity scale will be changed from Partial Activity to Limited Activity, meaning educational activities are prohibited.

The rest of the country's guidelines remain unchanged.

The instructions published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.

Sirens sounded early Tuesday afternoon in Haifa, the "Krayot" towns nearby, and near Akko (Acre), as a massive barrage of missiles was launched from Lebanon towards Israel.

Residents of the Haifa area reported hearing many explosions, and reports were also received regarding rockets which fell into the sea.

Initial reports indicate that rockets from Lebanon fell in five separate areas in the Haifa area. Thus far, there have been no reports of injuries.

Reports said that a total of 100 rockets were launched in the barrage, and that the IAF is now striking in Beirut, Lebanon, in retaliation for the launches.