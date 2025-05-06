Officers from the Oz Station of the Jerusalem District Police, together with Border Police officers and the Jerusalem Border Police canine unit, on Monday evening raided the home of a suspect in his 20s in the Sur Baher neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem.

The raid was part of a targeted operation to locate illegal weapons. During the search, items associated with the Hamas terrorist organization, including a flag and a scarf, were found in the house.

Additionally, two pistols—a Glock and a Star, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, combat equipment, M16 rifle parts, and magazines were discovered.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken for questioning at the police station. According to a police statement, the investigation is ongoing.

The police stated that they "will continue to act decisively against those who possess illegal weapons, which are often used in criminal or security-related offenses, and will bring them to justice."