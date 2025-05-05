The Israeli Air Force is attacking targets in Yemen this evening (Monday), in direct response to the strike on Ben Gurion Airport by a Houthi-launched ballistic missile yesterday.

The attacks are aimed at the infrastructure of the Houthi organization, which operates as a proxy of Iran. Al-Arabiya has reported that more than 30 Israeli aircraft are participating in the attacks.

The Houthis have released a statement claiming that both Israel and the US were carrying out attacks in the city of Hodeidah.

The missile launch at Israel took place on Sunday afternoon, when a long-range missile was fired from Yemeni territory towards central Israel.

The missile hit an open area near the runway at Ben Gurion Airport, resulting in injuries to six civilians and causing a temporary delay in flights and several airlines to cancel their flights to and from Israel.