Ahead of the legislative blitz in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the Hamodia newspaper on Sunday morning published a report raising doubts as to whether the party will support the Draft Law.

Hamodia is affiliated with the Gur hasidic sect and the Agudat Yisrael faction, which runs together with Lithuanian-haredi Degel Hatorah under the banner of United Torah Judaism (UTJ).

The newspaper presented the law under the headline "Historic Law Aimed at Drafting 23,000 Haredi Soldiers in Three and a Half Years" and outlined the "decrees and threats" included in it.

The article details the "achievements" of the law from the perspective of Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs and presents a grim picture from an internal haredi viewpoint: "This is a historic conscription law... three times the average... an addition of 3,000 haredi soldiers in regular service in one recruitment year."

The newspaper lists the restrictions and sanctions: yeshiva students who do not enlist will be prohibited from leaving the country, obtaining a driver's license, and engaging in academic studies or employment. It will also include budget cuts for yeshivas and additional sanctions.

On the other hand, there may be a split in the Agudat Yisrael vote, with MKs Yithak Goldknopf and Yakov Tesler opposing and MKs Meir Porush and Israel Eichler either supporting or abstaining.

Meanwhile, MK Moshe Saada (Likud) spoke today (Sunday) on 103FM Radio, stating that the law is "not good," but did not commit to opposing the proposal.

MK Sharren Haskel (New Hope), however, clarified in an interview with Galei Tzahal that she would oppose the law. "I am working to form a blocking bloc. There are six other coalition members I know will vote against it."