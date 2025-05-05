Four years after the death of the teenager Ahuya Sandak during a police chase in the Binyamin region, a court today (Monday) sentenced two of his friends who were with him in the vehicle to community service. Both were injured in the incident.

One was sentenced to four months of community service, and the second was sentenced to 300 hours.

They were charged in connection with a stone-throwing incident towards a vehicle in the area of the town of Kochav Hashachar in 2020. Police who suspected the group of attacking Palestinian Arab vehicles chased and rammed their vehicle, causing it to roll.

The decision was made after a lengthy process, during which their lawyers argued that the indictment was entirely unjustified and represented an attempt to place responsibility on the teenagers themselves rather than on the police authorities who acted at the scene.

The police officers who were involved in the accident and were investigated on suspicion of obstructing the investigation were not prosecuted.

About two months ago, two additional friends who were in the vehicle were sentenced to three months of community service.

Attorney Adi Kedar from the Honenu legal aid orgnization said: "The indictment should not have been filed at all and was entirely an attempt to protect the real culprits in the event, the Israel Police and the prosecution, who defended the officers who caused his death with reckless abandon."