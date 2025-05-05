The chairman of the Degel HaTorah faction of United Torah Judaism, MK Moshe Gafni, harshly criticized Minister Bezalel Smotrich on the issue of the hostages during a closed internal meeting, asserting that the most critical issue today is the release of the hostages.

"Anyone who abandons the hostages is sealing their fate to death. In Judaism, there is no concept of future pikuach nefesh (preservation of human life); it’s now or never," Gafni declared during the meeting, which was attended by senior figures from the haredi sector. His remarks were revealed on Kol Barama radio.

In the recording, Gafni can be heard stating emphatically: "It is absolutely clear, and no one disputes, that the hostages are the most important issue. If he abandons them like this, he is sealing their fate to death."

Gafni further emphasized the halakhic stance on the matter: "In Judaism, there is no concept of future pikuach nefesh. There is only immediate pikuach nefesh. We desecrate Yom Kippur for pikuach nefesh—even if it’s in doubt."