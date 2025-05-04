Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, mentioned the birthday of former Prime Minister Golda Meir and compared the situation between Israel and its neighbors, to Ukraine and Russia.

Yermak quoted Meir, saying, ‘We intend to remain alive. Our neighbors want to see us dead. This is not a situation that leaves much room for compromise.'”

Yermak says that, "This also applies to the situation in Ukraine. Meir’s path is one of determination, devotion to her people and amazing willpower. Even during the most challenging times, she did not break and became a symbol of strength."

He continued: 'We will not give up and we will not lose. We will fight to the end, at sea, in the air, we will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets.'

Yermak quoted Meir against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and Ukraine's attempt to re-enlist international support at a time when US President Donald Trump is pressuring Ukraine and Russia to end the war.

Golda Meir was born in Kyiv in 1898 and later moved with her family to the US, and from there to Israel with her husband Morris Meyerson. In 1969, Meir assumed the role of prime minister, a position she held also during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.