Russia’s air defenses shot down a drone outside Moscow in the early hours of Wednesday morning, The TASS news agency reported.

Meanwhile. another drone hit a building under construction in the Moscow City financial district, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Response teams have been dispatched to the sites, Sobyanin added, noting that "according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties."

The building under construction in the Moscow City district suffered minor damage, an emergency official told TASS, adding, "Several window openings were knocked out."

Meanwhile, a Russian aviation official told TASS that all Moscow airports had been temporarily closed to flights.

Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of carrying out drone strikes on its territory in recent months.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for specific attacks, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that attacks on Russian territory are an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process".

Russia is known to have used drones supplied to it by Iran to attack Ukraine.

In June, a US intelligence finding said that Iran is providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow as the Kremlin looks to lock in a steady supply of weaponry for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, The Washington Post reported that Russia is preparing, with the help of Iran, to produce more than 6,000 attack drones by 2025.