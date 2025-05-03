IDF soldiers on Friday night operated in the areas of Nablus and Tubas, apprehending two individuals suspected of incitement on social media.

The suspects called for continued arson and terrorist attacks within Israeli territory and shared content amplifying such messages during the recent wave of fires.

The first suspect, a resident of Shechem (Nablus), published social media posts related to the fires, in which he expressed support for the murder of Jews.

The second suspect, a resident of Tubas, posted similar inciting content, including calls for violence, continued arson, and support for Hamas activity.

Following the arrests, the IDF stressed that it "will continue to operate against terrorism and incitement for terror, including on social media, in order to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians."