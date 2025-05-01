Israeli President Isaac Herzog has received letters and messages of congratulations and support from leaders around the world in honor of Israel’s 77th Independence Day.

In his message, US President Donald Trump reiterated the longstanding ironclad alliance and deep friendship between Israel and the United States.

“The United States was the first country to recognize the State of Israel, minutes after Israel declared its independence,” President Trump noted in his letter. “From that day forward, our support for Israel has remained resolute. The strength and importance of the United States-Israel relationship is evident in our historic partnership and in the enduring ties of our peoples.”

He reiterated, “Through conflict and peace, the United States remains your steadfast partner, promoting Israel’s security against its many threats. I am proud of all we have accomplished together, and I look forward to deepening our friendship.”

In addition, Herzog also received greetings from the heads of state of countries from around the globe including, China, Italy, Hungary, Czech Republic, Portugal and others.