Ankara on Wednesday issued a call for Israel to immediately halt its aerial operations in Syria, claiming such actions jeopardize fragile efforts toward national cohesion in the country, the Anadolu news agency reported.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Öncü Keçeli addressed the deteriorating security situation in southern Syria, urging restraint and emphasizing diplomacy as the necessary course of action.

“Turkey fully believes that the violent incidents in southern Syria will be resolved through dialogue and common sense between the Syrian administration and local elements in the region, and those involved in the incidents will be brought to justice,” wrote Keçeli.

The Turkish official highlighted what he described as a particularly delicate phase for Syria, calling on the global community—and especially countries in the region—to take active steps in supporting peace and ensuring security.

“In this context, Israel needs to end its airstrikes that are damaging the efforts for unity and integrity in Syria,” he said, according to Anadolu. “Turkey will continue to support reconciliation and peace efforts among all elements that make up Syrian society.”

According to Israeli officials, recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria were intended to prevent a planned Turkish takeover of the targeted area.

A subsequent Reuters report said that Turkish forces had surveyed multiple air bases within Syrian territory as part of preliminary plans for a potential joint defense initiative. Those same installations were later targeted in Israeli airstrikes.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan later acknowledged that Ankara has been engaging in operational-level coordination with Israel in Syria to avoid unintended military incidents.

Despite the coordination, Turkey has upped its criticism of Israel's counterterrorism operations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has increased his verbal attacks on Israel since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023. The two countries had been on track to restore strained ties before Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.