The IDF announced that a short while ago, three Syrian-Druze citizens were evacuated from Syria to receive medical treatment in Israel.

The injured citizens were evacuated to the Ziv Medical Center in Safed after sustaining injuries in Syrian territory.

"The IDF is monitoring developments in the region, and IDF troops are deployed and prepared for defense and developments in Syria," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.

Earlier, it was reported that following a situational assessment, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, instructed the IDF to prepare to strike targets belonging to the Syrian regime should the violence against Druze communities continue.

In addition, today (Wednesday), the IAF struck operatives on the outskirts of Damascus who had attacked Druze civilians.