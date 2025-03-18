In “Apocalypto”, Mel Gibson's film about the Mayans that was hit by a wave of controversy for the horrifying scenes of violence depicted by the director, there is a civilization in which barbarism dominates, man is worth nothing and human sacrifice is practiced.

As the German Jewish philosopher Leo Strauss said, lashing out at relativism, "if everything is the same, then cannibalism is just a matter of taste".

I have seen a vide of a Syrian terrorist who cuts the chest of a man who is still alive while others hold him down, extracts his heart and eats it for the cameras.

The BBC had already interviewed a Syrian terrorist who tears out a heart and eats it.

An appeal by French intellectuals and scholars was published in Le Point: “Several thousand Alawite civilians have been massacred in recent days in Syria by the forces of the Islamist regime. Newborns, children, elderly people, women, men: hundreds of videos, authenticated by various press outlets and NGOs, testify to systematic summary executions with the clear will to annihilate a people considered heretical”.

The Spectator called it “the massacre of the innocents” in the only European cover dedicated to this barbarity.

American scholar Joshua Landis published the list of the dead in just one village, Snawbar: 196 people. Entire Alawite families wiped out.

CNN also reviewed the footage and found 80 bodies in just one village.

Officially, the death toll is 1,300. According to many humanitarian organizations, the real figure is between 3,000 and 8,000. Summary executions, beatings with iron bars, machine guns, throats slit with knives, houses set on fire: not even women and children are spared. The Alawites are called khanazir (pigs) and kilab (dogs) before being slaughtered.

Even Alawites who were prisoners of the Assad regime and passed through Sidnaya prison are murdered simply because they are not Sunni.

In the West, only Marco Rubio and Tulsi Gabbart in the United States have openly denounced the massacres, while European capitals have dismissed Assad supporters and “isolated” jihadists.

The influx of “volunteers” has come from all over the country after calls for the eradication of “Nosayris" (another name for Alawites) and “Khanazir” were spread in mosques. The Islamic factions affiliated with the terrorist Al-Julani have set fires in the countryside of the Syrian coast, where thousands of displaced people have taken refuge, hiding among the trees and bushes.

A handwritten note was discovered on the body of a Hamas terrorist that encouraged the beheading and dismemberment of victims. The note, revealed by the American television network CBS, contained instructions from the Hamas leadership declaring the religious importance of killing Jews and draws inspiration from historical Muslim leaders who massacred men, sold women and children into slavery and sacked cities:

“Sharpen the blades of your swords and be pure before Allah. Know that the enemy is a disease that has no cure except beheading and the removal of hearts and livers. Attack them!”.

Yahiya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, like an Aztec high priest, had asked his men to bring him the hearts of Israelis, literally.

From human shields to human sacrifices, is always a small step.

Anyone who knows anything about history, about the pogroms of Hebron and Baghdad, about the massacres of Armenians, about the human pyres of the caliphs, is not surprised by the images coming from Damascus, once a magnificent crossroads of the world and of worlds. What is surprising is that there is a part of the West that has chosen the new human sacrifices, from the strangled and mutilated Jewish Bibas children to the videos of the extermination in Syria.

The great anthropologist René Girard has an explanation: “Western rationalism works like a myth: we work harder and harder to avoid seeing the catastrophe. We cannot and do not want to see violence as it is”.

Pierre Assouline, Simenon’s biographer, has just written a book in which he says: “Israel resists because, unlike other peoples, the Israelis know that if they lose a war once they will all be thrown into the sea. So they resist, until the next war”. Now we know that they would end up like the Alawites.

Now the Islamic dictator of Damascus has arrived in Brussels. Ursula von der Leyen promises 2.5 billion euros to Syria.

It seems that we Western dhimmis have to pay for that torn heart.

.Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian..