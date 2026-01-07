Michael Reagan, the son of former US President Ronald Reagan and actress Jane Wyman, has passed away at the age of 80, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced Tuesday in a statement.

Reagan was a conservative author, nationally syndicated radio host and prominent public speaker who spent decades defending and promoting his father’s legacy through his close involvement with the Reagan Library and Foundation.

In its statement, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said it “mourns the passing of Michael Reagan," calling him “a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy."

“Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals," the Foundation said.

The organization also cited Ronald Reagan’s own words about his son from An American Life, quoting the former president as writing, “When I read his book, I had even more of a fatherly pride in Mike than I had had before…. he was happy and at peace with himself."

Michael Reagan’s passing marks “a profound loss," the Foundation added, noting that his “presence, warmth, and unwavering commitment will be deeply missed at the Reagan Library and far beyond its walls."

The Foundation extended condolences to his family, including his wife Colleen and his children Cameron and Ashley.