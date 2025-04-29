IDF Chief of Staff on Tuesday evening spoke at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Western Wall, focusing on the return of the hostages and the heroism of the IDF's soldiers throughout the war.

הרמטכ"ל רא"ל אייל זמיר התייחס בנאומו הערב (שלישי) בכותל המערבי בטקס לציון יום הזיכרון לחללי מערכות ישראל לסוגיית החטופים ולסוגיית השוויון בנטל והזכיר את גבורת התצפיתניות ולוחמי צה"ל לאורך המלחמה.

בפתח נאומו ציטט הרמטכ"ל את דבריה של חנה סנש "קול קרא הלכתי כי קרא הקול" ואמר כי "חנה סנש, הצנחנית הנועזת, כתבה את המילים הללו בשנת 1942 לפני צאתה לשליחותה הגורלית, ממנה לא שבה. אותו הקול מהדהד באוזניהם של לוחמים ולוחמות, משרתים ומשרתות, בצה"ל, ובכל ארגוני הביטחון וההצלה, מאז ועד ימינו אלה".

"לעיתים מלווה אותך הקול, לאורכם של חיים שלמים. לעיתים, זהו קול פנימי שמתפרץ בן־רגע, ויש שזהו קול ממשי – זעקה אנושית לעזרה".

Speech of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir during the Memorial Candle-Lighting Ceremony

“A voice called and I went, I went because the voice called,” he began. “Hannah Szenes, the daring paratrooper, wrote these words in 1942 before setting out on her fateful mission, from which she did not return.”

“That same voice echoes in the ears of soldiers serving in the IDF, and in all security and rescue organizations, from then until today. At times, the voice accompanies you throughout an entire lifetime. Sometimes, it is an inner voice that bursts forth in an instant, and sometimes it is a real voice — a human cry for help.”

He continued, “In 1967, on the fourth day of the Six-Day War, this 'voice' called to Corporal David Shirazi, may his memory be a blessing. David was a 20-year-old soldier who fought in the fierce battle at Tel Faher on the Golan Heights. When the attempt to break through the outpost using explosives failed, Shirazi leaped onto the fence to allow his comrades to pass over his body. When the last of the soldiers crossed the fence, Shirazi rose and continued—running, shooting, charging—until a single sniper bullet struck his head and ended his life. For his bravery, for his self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, he was awarded the Medal of Valor.”

“The 'voice' also called to Sergeant Max Steinberg, may his memory be a blessing. Max was born and raised in Los Angeles. At the age of 23, he arrived in Israel as part of the Taglit program. When he visited Mount Herzl and stood, feeling moved, before the grave of the lone soldier Michael Levin, may his memory be a blessing, he made the decision in his heart — to return to Israel and enlist in the IDF. He came to Israel alone and did not give up, even when he was told he could not serve in the army. Thanks to his determination, he was eventually recruited into the Golani Brigade. In 2014, during Operation Protective Edge, Max fell in the fierce battles fought in Shejaiya. His relatives feared that only a few would attend his funeral, but behold, the voice called. More than thirty thousand people came to Mount Herzl to pay their final respects.

“On the morning of October 7th, Simchat Torah, it was the voice of the heroic female lookouts from the Nahal Oz outpost that called out. They reported, calmly and with exemplary composure, over the 'Diego' stations about the breach of the fence. They did not stop even when the terrorists were close. Even when the sounds of gunfire were heard right next to them – they continued to warn, until their voices fell silent. During those fateful hours, Captain Eden Nimri, may her memory be a blessing, an officer in the 5353rd unit, also jumped from her bed at the Nahal Oz outpost. As she charged with her weapon, she wrote in the platoon's WhatsApp group: 'They’re firing at us, Nimri's team is securing the protected area.' When the terrorists from the Nukhba force (Hamas) infiltrated, they encountered Eden's wall of fire. Eden fought them with courage and determination until she was shot and killed. For Captain Eden Nimri as well, an inner, deep voice called her to choose meaningful service in the IDF. Despite being an outstanding athlete, she never gave up, not even in her final moments.

“Colonel Ahsan Daksah, may his memory be a blessing, was awarded the Major General Citation during the Second Lebanon War. He continued to stand out for his exceptional leadership throughout his years of service, right until he was appointed to command the 401st Armored Brigade during the 'Swords of Iron' war. I had the privilege of commanding him. Ahsan was like still waters that penetrate deeply. His wife, Huda, said that she could not have asked for a better father for their children, Omri, Riff, and Yasmin. Sadly, in October 2024, they received the heartbreaking news—Ahsan fell in a battle in Jabaliya.”

Zamir continued, “Over the course of a generation, the voice also called out to all those who had already completed their mandatory service — but not their mission. Men and women of the reserves left behind, time and again, spouses, children, parents, brothers and sisters — entire family lives — and answered the call. Even at this very moment, they continue to prove that this is the core of our strength, filling us with deep pride and inspiration. 'A voice called, and I went' — a powerful, moral voice, unlike any other. That voice rose on October 7th from every corner of the country and swept with it soldiers and civilians alike, who set aside every dispute and stood together as one.”

“It was the natural, Zionist, Jewish, Israeli movement — to advance toward the danger, to the place where our brothers and sisters were, in their time of need. A remarkable generation of fearless soldiers has risen! In every arena, in the rear and on the front lines, I meet them — standing shoulder to shoulder, determined, united, heeding the voice that calls to them — understanding the weight of the moment.

“Distinguished guests, we are constantly aware of the heavy responsibility resting on our shoulders: We will act according to the IDF’s moral compass, with unwavering dedication to the mission, pursuit of victory, and adherence to the laws of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.”

Though Zamir did not explicitly address the controversy over the Draft Law, he stressed that all of society must share the burden of service.

“The IDF, the people's army, is committed to fulfilling its missions, and at this time, more than ever, we need everyone. This is both an operational necessity and a national imperative for equality and shared destiny. I call on everyone to shoulder the burden of the shared historic journey of our people — that of independence, freedom, and security. I have no doubt that this partnership will harmonize with the unique diversity that has always characterized the people of Israel,” he said.

Turning to the families of the fallen, Zamir said, “Dear bereaved families, writer Moshe Shamir, a Palmach fighter who lost his brother Elik in the War of Independence, wrote: 'Grief and pain — they have no days and no hours. They burrow and carve into the soul, day and night.' On this day, as we remember and honor our sons and daughters who fought with bravery and determination throughout the seventy-seven years of the State of Israel’s existence — we must listen to the voice that called them and continue on their path: the path of courage, responsibility, and devotion in the defense of the nation.”

“In that same spirit, we embrace the wounded and disabled IDF soldiers, who carry the scars of battle in their hearts and souls. As such, to the families of our kidnapped soldiers and civilians, I wish to say: Your voice is heard. The faces of your loved ones are ever before my eyes. Our moral, national, and foremost obligation is to bring the hostages home. We will not rest, and we will not remain silent. We will continue to act in every way possible until we fulfill this sacred mission. We must remember — we are in a multi-front war for the very existence of the State of Israel.

Regarding the Iranian threat, he added, “Iran and its proxies have launched this war. They seek to destroy the Zionist dream and deny our right to live here as a free and sovereign people. Our enemies have misjudged our response. So too has Hamas misjudged our determination to bring back the hostages and to defeat it. These two missions are intertwined. We will continue and intensify our efforts until both are achieved.”

“As the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, standing here at the foot of the stones of the Western Wall, I swear — together with all IDF soldiers — to continue upholding the responsibility entrusted to us: to defend the State of Israel and to ensure our right to live here forever — in a safe and thriving country. Citizens of Israel, 'I went, because the voice called.' Even at this very hour, our soldiers stand guard — in the air, at sea, and on land. All of us together, united and resolute. We will rise, rebuild, renew, prosper, and flourish — as we have throughout the generations. "The people rise like a lioness, and lift themselves up like a lion. May the memory of the fallen — men and women — be blessed.”