Have the hostilities between the Attorney General and the National Security Minister come to an end? Gali Baharav-Miara and Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir have reached an agreement according to which the Minister's involvement in the police will be limited and the Attorney General will defend him against the petitions calling for his dismissal.

Sources with knowledge of the matter stated that "the Attorney General understood that the Supreme Court would not dethrone Ben-Gvir and that his authority to approve or reject appointments and to set the police's policies would not be harmed, but various limits were agreed on, including that he wouldn't interview low-ranking officers and the limiting of investigations."

Sources close to Ben-Gvir noted that "the Attorney General and the Supreme Court worked against the Minister in a manner that they never worked against any other minister."

At the beginning of the month, Mirara asked the Supreme Court to defer the hearing regarding the petition against Ben-Gvir's reappointment as National Security Minister.

Miara explained that "There is progress on the discussion on the framework" between Ben-Gvir and Netanyahu on Ben-Gvir's return to the government.

In her request, Baharav-Miara asked the Supreme Court to allow the sides time to discuss the matter amongst themselves, and to hold the next hearing no earlier than May 1, in order to allow Ben Gvir's return to be settled in accordance with legal demands.