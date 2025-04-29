The police have published footage of the firework launch at Teddy Stadium last night that hit the chest of a 7.5-year-old boy during the match between Beitar Jerusalem and Maccabi Haifa.

The footage contradicts the statement from Beitar Jerusalem, claiming that the firework was shot from outside the stadium.

The suspects in the act were arrested yesterday during the match. It is suspected that they smuggled in hundreds of flares and other pyrotechnic devices in addition to the shooting of the two fireworks that led to the boy's injury. The police will request an extension of their detention today.

Adele Zohar, the mother of the boy Nathan who was hit, told Kan: "We were there with the whole family. We came from the south for a children's experience. Flashes and fireworks started and one hit Nathan. Just before it did, I told my brother that they would hit us. I heard screams and saw a large firework go into his shirt. We took off the shirt and cried for help. They came quickly and evacuated him to the hospital. I have no complaint against the club itself but there is a handful of criminals who ruin it for everyone and we need to deal with them once and for all. Stop this madness. We will not return to the fields until this is addressed."

Due to the shooting of the fireworks and the injury, the match was stopped by police order after a just a quarter of an hour from its start. Only after a joint assessment by police commanders at various levels, along with other officials, was it decided to allow the renewal of the match.

Israel Police stated: "We take a balanced approach between holding a sporting event and ensuring public safety and order. We will not allow, in any situation or place, violent riots or the use of pyrotechnic devices and disturbances to public order. We will employ with all the means at our disposal against lawbreakers for their immediate arrest and the thorough investigation of any incident."