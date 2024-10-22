Twenty-five soldiers from the Golani Brigade will arrive Tuesday evening to be the guests of honor of the Beitar Jerusalem football club.

This will be part of the many activities of the Jerusalem club since the war broke out for the benefit of the security forces and in recognition of them for their activities to defend Israel.

In front of over 25,000 fans, the soldiers will go out to the pitch for a ceremony in their honor and in memory of their friends who fell in various battles.

The match against Haifa has already been postponed twice due to security concerns.

Among the soldiers who will take the field will be those injured in the deadly UAV incident at the Golani base and soldiers from the Golani reconnaissance unit, which has lost multiple soldiers in Lebanon already.

"It is our privilege to host the best of our sons, the soldiers of the splendid Golani Brigade," said the club's management. "The Golani Brigade is a symbol and an example of heroism, dedication, and sacrifice for the people of Israel. They are the true heroes."

The soldiers of the brigade who will take to the field this evening asked to dedicate the evening to the memory of their friends who were killed in action.

Since the beginning of the war, the brigade has suffered many losses, including in the UAV incident at the Golani base which took place last week, claiming the lives of several soldiers and injuring many others when an armed UAV crashed into a building at the brigade's recruit training base.

Despite this, the soldiers of the brigade continue to fight heroically on all fronts, carrying with them the illustrious combat legacy of the Golani Brigade.

"The evening at Teddy Stadium will be more than a football game – it will be a moment of unity, appreciation, and gratitude for the soldiers who protect us day and night. When the soldiers take the field, there will not be a person in the stadium whose heart will not be filled with pride and endless appreciation for the true heroes of the State of Israel," the Jerusalem club said in a statement.

"Golani Brigade - Beitar Jerusalem salutes you. You are the true heroes."