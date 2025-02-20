Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar met on Thursday with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the umbrella organization of Jewish organizations in the US, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

The Conference of Presidents is holding its 50th annual gathering in Israel this week. This year, the delegation of organization leaders is led by President Harriet Schleifer and CEO William Daroff.

"This is an especially difficult day, once again showing everyone who we are facing and how distorted our enemy is. What we witnessed today reinforces the notion that surrendering to Hamas’s dictates is not an option. We are determined to achieve all the objectives of the war," the Minister stated.

Sa'ar further said: "I recently met with a released female hostage who told me that her captors repeatedly said they would attack Israel again in the same way as on October 7. It is clear what will happen if we allow these organizations to survive. That is why we insist on the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip."