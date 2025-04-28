Defense Minister Israel Katz met with members of the IDF's General Command Forum, sending a warning message that Israel will not tolerate a nuclear Iran.

The meeting was held together with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, ahead of Memorial Day.

"The security of the State of Israel and the Jewish nation rests on your shoulders," Katz began. "On this Memorial Day eve as well, we are in the midst of a war. We remember the fallen, we thank them for their sacrifice, for their dedication, and for all of their action, bravery, and dedication with which they commanded and command us to continue life in this Land."

"We are at the peak of a war with heroic actions, determination, and dedication, and with the enlisted, career, and reservist soldiers who fight on all fronts. The central task - first and foremost - is to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Israel will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and we are preparing - obviously in close coordination with the US."

He added, "Secondly, right now, foremost in the action and fighting, are the return of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas in Gaza. We will act to ensure that a murderous terror group like Hamas does not exist from the other side [of the border] - this is a situation which cannot continue."

"Alongside this, we have a policy of protecting the borders and the towns in Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria, and obviously, Gaza. We will not allow enemies of this type to stand opposite our towns and opposite our residents. The IDF will stand and act as a barrier between any threat from these types of bodies, extremists, whose goal is to destroy the State of Israel and the Jewish nation. We will never leave the towns in the western Negev standing alone and facing an enemy on the other side [of the border]."

He stressed, "We know that we have those who we can rely on, and we know that when we are asked later to make decisions, we know that there are those who will carry them out. That is how it is in every place, and when fighting Iran as well. If we need to act - we have those who will do it. I am convinced that with the help of G-d, we will win, with the help of our amazing soldiers and commanders, and I see a better future for this region."

Concluding his remarks, Katz said, "I respect and bow my head in honor of the memory of those who fell, and I express my appreciation and praise the commanders and soldiers of the IDF for all of their actions for the sake of the State of Israel's security."