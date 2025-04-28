US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Sunday attended a ceremony honoring Americans who were murdered in the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.

“This evening, I attended a moving ceremony to honor no less than 46 Americans murdered on Oct. 7 and 23 dual US-Israeli citizens who have died fighting terrorism since,” Huckabee wrote in a post on X.

“Together with their families, I pray their sacrifices were not in vain. May their memories be a blessing,” he added.

Huckabee last week presented his credentials to President Isaac Herzog at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

"I was honored that President Trump assigned this to me, but I feel that this is a calling from G-d, to serve in this country, where Israeli people can go to bed at night and not fear that some harm is coming their way," he told Herzog during the ceremony.

Also last week, Huckabee met a number of hostage families, all of whom are related to Americans still held in Gaza.

“We want them home now. And the only reason they are not already home is because of Hamas,” he said.