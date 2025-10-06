In a post on X, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote, "Two years ago, on Saturday, October 7, 2023—during Shabbat and the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah—Hamas terrorists backed by Iran carried out the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. That peaceful morning was shattered as 1,200 innocent men, women, and children were brutally massacred, and more than 250 people, including US citizens, were taken hostage into Gaza’s terror tunnels."

He continued to say that, "Hamas’ horrific assault was not an isolated act of violence. It was part of its stated genocidal ambition to destroy Israel and murder Jews in Israel and around the world. In the two years since that day, 1,152 brave Israeli soldiers and security personnel, including American citizens, have given their lives as Israel has fought a multi-front war for its survival."

"Shortly after the attack, I traveled to Israel to express my solidarity with the Israeli people. At the time, I could not have imagined that two years later, families of the hostages would still be living through this nightmare. Nor could I have foreseen that I would return to Jerusalem as the US Ambassador to Israel, sent by President Donald Trump, to serve during this historic and challenging period," Huckabee added.

"Throughout these two years, I have witnessed firsthand the strength, resilience, and unity of the Israeli people. Their courage in the face of unimaginable loss continues to inspire all who stand with them."

"Today, thanks to the leadership of President Trump, a deal has been reached to secure the release of the remaining 48 hostages—both living and deceased—held in Gaza, including two US citizens. This agreement will bring long-awaited closure to families and lay the groundwork for lasting peace. We continue to pray and work tirelessly to bring every hostage home and reunite them with their loved ones."

"On this solemn anniversary, the United States reaffirms its unwavering commitment to Israel. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our ally and partner because it is the right thing to do."

"As President Trump has said, we will always remember and never forget October 7, 2023. Evil and antisemitism are not abstract concepts—they are brutal realities that must be confronted with strength and moral clarity. Together, we will ensure that the memory of that day fortifies our shared resolve to defend freedom and the Jewish people," Huckabee concluded.