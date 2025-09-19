During an exclusive interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News which will air shortly, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee addressed the recent controversy surrounding the assassination of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Huckabee opened by strongly condemning claims from the far-right that Israel was involved in Kirk’s death, claims that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected.

“This is a blood libel. It’s absolutely disgusting and vicious,” he said. “The level of untruth is such that it’s hard even to think that you have to defend it. But there are people who will believe the most outrageous lies. I’m very glad the Prime Minister addressed it.”

He highlighted Kirk’s contributions and character: “I’ve known him since he was 19. He was civil, kind, thoughtful, and always allowed people to challenge him respectfully. His murder has awakened a sleeping giant in the United States—among conservatives and even those a little left of center. People understand you don’t kill someone for what they say.”