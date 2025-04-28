Police have detained a 30-year-old Vancouver resident in connection with the attack on the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver on Saturday night, in which 11 people were killed, including a 5-year-old child.

The suspect, identified in court documents as Adam Kai-Ji Lo, faces eight charges of second-degree murder, reported CityNews.

Lo appeared before a judge on Sunday and remains in custody, with authorities indicating that additional charges are likely, according to the report.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the tragedy occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street on Saturday. Numerous emergency services rushed to the scene.

While investigations into the motive are ongoing, Deputy Chief Constable Steve Rai noted, “There are many unanswered questions about why this horrific crime happened, the motive of the person who did it, and whether anything could have been done to prevent it.”

Mayor Ken Sim emphasized that Vancouver remains a safe city, highlighting that approximately 3,000 festivals take place each year. He attributed the tragedy to underlying mental health issues, stating, “The individual in question has a significant history of mental health issues.”

Sim pledged action: “If anything is to come of this tragedy, it has to be change. I personally will not stop in calling on governments to make these changes now.”

The suspect was initially restrained by bystanders before officers arrived. Rai clarified that there is currently no evidence suggesting terrorism: “While I’m not prepared to speak about the potential motive, I can now say with confidence that the evidence in this case does not lead us to believe this was an act of terrorism.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed condolences Sunday, stating he was “shocked, devastated, and heartbroken.” He assured Canadians that no active threat exists and announced he would suspend his election campaign to meet with British Columbia officials.