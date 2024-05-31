Police in the Canadian city of Vancouver have increased their presence at local Jewish institutions after a synagogue in the city was set on fire on Thursday night, CTV News reported.

According to The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), an individual poured fuel and set the doors of Schara Tzedeck synagogue on Oak Street on fire. Earlier reports indicated that an incendiary device was thrown at the synagogue.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, nobody was injured and damage to the building was minor.

The federation called the incident a "deliberate act of hate" that was intended to "intimidate" the Jewish community.

"We refuse to be intimidated or to hide. Our community is resilient, and we are proud to be an important part of the multicultural fabric of our city, our province and our country," the federation said in its statement.

B’nai Brith Canada condemned the incident targeting the oldest Jewish congregation in the city and one of the largest in Vancouver.

“I was horrified to receive a frantic call from a community member that there was a fire burning at the entrance to the building,” said Aron Csaplaros, B’nai Brith Canada’s British Columbia Regional Manager in a statement. “This is a serious and dangerous escalation of antisemitic activity in Vancouver, and it is outrageous and repugnant.”

“We thank the Vancouver Police Department for their strong and supportive presence last night,” Csaplaros said. “And for all the work they have been doing to keep our community safe as hate and incitement towards Jews and Israel only continues to escalate,” he added.

“This synagogue serves not only as a house of worship, but as a second home for hundreds of members of Vancouver’s Jewish Community. We trust that the VPD will deal with this hateful incident with the utmost seriousness and will arrest and bring the perpetrator of this violent act to justice.”

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) said it was appalled by the violent attack against the Vancouver synagogue.

"To see three violent attacks against Canada's Jewish community in less than a week is unfathomable and extremely sobering for Jews across the country. Historically, we know that unchecked, hateful rhetoric often escalates into violence, and this is exactly what we are now experiencing in Canada. The question is not if but when these attacks will result in outright tragedy. It's imperative that all levels of government take immediate action to protect Jewish Canadians. This is a critical moment that demands comprehensive security measures and unwavering support to ensure the safety of our communities across the country. When is enough, enough?” said FSWC President and CEO Michael Levitt.

British Columbia Premier David Eby called the incident a "disgusting act of antisemitism," adding it's "reprehensible and has absolutely no place in B.C."

"We stand with the Jewish community in B.C. and unequivocally condemn antisemitism and all forms of hatred," Eby's said, according to CTV News.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also called the incident a "disgusting act of antisemitism" on social media.

"We cannot let this hate or these acts of violence stand," he wrote. "This is not the Canada we want to be."

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said the city is one "that prides itself on its diversity, inclusivity, and respect for all communities."

"We will not tolerate acts of hatred and violence against any group," Sim said. "To our Jewish community - we stand shoulder to shoulder with you. Let there be no doubt: this was a hateful act of anti-Semitism. Together, we will rise above this act of hate and continue to work towards a city where everyone feels safe and respected."

The incident occurred one day after a Jewish school in Montreal was hit by gunfire .

The Jewish Community Council confirmed the alleged shooting occurred at the Belz school, which is located at the Young Israel of Montreal Synagogue. Police said there were no injuries, and they’re not sure when the shooting occurred. No suspects have been identified as of yet.

Last week, two gunmen opened fire on Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School, a Jewish girls school in suburban Toronto.

There were no reported injuries in the shooting. Toronto police Insp. Paul Krawczyk told reporters that the force’s hate crime unit is aiding the investigation, but it was too early to say if the shooting was a hate crime.

