At least five people, including the suspect, were hospitalized with serious injuries after a man with a machete began stabbing people inside a rooming house on Saturday night.

“Multiple people are in hospital with serious injuries, including an armed suspect who was shot by [Vancouver Police] officers in the 900 block of Granville Street late last evening,” Vancouver Police said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the entertainment district of downtown Vancouver.

According to police, officers were called by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services shortly before 10 p.m. after the suspect set his room on fire.

"The man subsequently attacked and stabbed four people inside the building," police said. “When officers arrived, they were confronted by the suspect who was still armed with the weapon."

The weapon was described by the police as a machete. After confronting the suspect, police shot him.

The incident caused a nearby club to be evacuated.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Four stabbing victims were also hospitalized with “serious, life-altering injuries,” CTV News reported.