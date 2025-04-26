Israel Police and the Border Police on Saturday night announced the fall of Sergeant Neta Yitzhak Kahana, an undercover Border Police Southern District officer, who was killed Friday in combat with terrorists during battle in southern Gaza.

Israel Police stated that Kahana's family has been informed, and that the police and Border Police will support the bereaved family and stand with them throughout.

"Israel Police bows its head and mourns the fall of the brave fighter who fell while defending the security of the State of Israel and its citizens," a police statement read.

Meanwhile, the IDF announced: "Captain Ido Voloch, 21 years old, from Jerusalem, an armored corps officer and platoon commander in the 46th Battalion of the 401st Brigade (“Iron Trails”), fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip."