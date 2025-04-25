The United States is preparing to unveil a significant defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, potentially exceeding $100 billion, six individuals familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The announcement is expected to align with President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to the kingdom in May, the report said.

This potential arms deal follows the Biden administration’s unsuccessful efforts to secure a broader defense and normalization agreement with Riyadh, which would have included Saudi recognition of Israel in exchange for security guarantees and limitations on Chinese ties.

President Biden’s earlier proposal sought to incentivize Saudi Arabia to curtail defense cooperation with China and limit Beijing's economic foothold in the country in return for access to advanced US military technology. It remains unclear whether similar provisions are included in the current plan.

Neither the White House, the US Department of Defense, nor Saudi Arabia’s communications office responded to requests for comment.

The sources told Reuters that Lockheed Martin is expected to play a key role in the proposed package, which may include C-130 transport aircraft, radar systems, and various missile platforms. One source indicated that the defense giant could also be in line to supply a range of advanced weapons systems.

RTX Corporation—formerly Raytheon Technologies—alongside other major industry players like Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and General Atomics, is also expected to be involved. Company representatives either declined to comment or did not respond to inquiries.

According to three sources, executives from several US defense firms are considering traveling to Saudi Arabia as part of the American delegation during Trump’s trip.

The US has historically maintained strong defense ties with Saudi Arabia. In 2017, during Trump’s first term in office, proposed arms sales to the kingdom valued at approximately $110 billion. However, only $14.5 billion worth of those deals had moved forward by 2018, prompting scrutiny from lawmakers—particularly after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Congress imposed restrictions on offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia in 2021 under Biden, citing concerns about civilian casualties in Yemen and human rights violations.

Restrictions on offensive weapons were officially lifted in 2024, enabling closer US-Saudi coordination on regional security and post-war planning in Gaza.