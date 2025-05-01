Festive Independence Day prayers are underway in Jerusalem, led by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the chief rabbi of Tzfat, in the Gevurah Forum tent in Jerusalem and at the Great Synagogue in Tel Aviv, accompanied by musical instruments.

The service includes the recitation of the Hallel prayer in gratitude for God’s miracles, with the participation of bereaved families and families of hostages.

In Tel Aviv, another prayer will be led by Rabbi Haim Idels and in the presence of Deputy Mayor Haim Goren who planned the service.