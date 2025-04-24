Rabbi Dov Lando, leader of the Lithuanian-haredi community and the dean of the Slabodka Yeshiva, was evacuated Thursday morning to Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center after falling during the night.

Rabbi Lando, 95, fell while he was at his home and suffered great pains. Following his fall, Rabbi Lando did not attend the morning prayers at the yeshiva.

The hospital conducted a series of imaging and other tests on Rabbi Lando, and admitted him for further observation.

The family has asked the public to pray for the complete recovery of Rabbi Ephraim Dov, the son of Devora, among the other ill of Israel.