Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki recently made a speech in which he described Israel as a “ghoulish beast”.

In the speech, which was posted to YouTube by the Parliamentarians for AlQuds channel and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Zaki said that Israel could have been established in Uganda or Argentina, but that the discovery of oil in Saudi Arabia caused colonialist countries to want to establish a "human barrier" in the Middle East to prevent Arab unity and to prevent Arab society from developing.

The senior Fatah official added the United States has continued to give Israel the "upper hand" in the region, and that the Palestinians are an "advanced army in the belly of this ghoulish beast."

"During World War II, America came to power as the leader of the new imperialism, and it doubled down on the persecution of the Arabs and the Palestinians, even though they were its friends. However, the US preferred that Israel have the upper hand in the region. And who pays the price? We, the Palestinians,” claimed Zaki.

"The Palestinians are your advanced army in the belly of this ghoulish beast, which receives all the support of the Western camp and the United States," he stated.

Zaki similarly lashed out at Israel in a televised appearance in September, saying that Israelis are "sons of bitches," that they practice apartheid, that they are murderers, and "messengers of instability," while the Palestinians are "messengers of peace."

He further said that the US should reconsider its stance towards the Palestinians.

Fatah, which is led by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, is constantly touted by the West as a “peace partner” for Israel, while its rival Hamas is denounced as a terrorist organization.

However, senior Fatah officials including Abbas himself regularly incite against Israel in official PA media outlets.

In addition, social media pages belonging to Fatah openly call for terrorism against Israelis.