Fifteen months ago, on October 7, 2023, Arab Muslim terrorists associating as Hamas broke a ceasefire with Israel by murdering 1,200 innocent Jews, including peace activists at an all-night “nova festival” and regular families in their nearby kibbutz homes. They murdered, raped live women before murdering them, and raped women they had already murdered. They beheaded men, women, and children, sliced off body parts while their victims still were alive, and burned living, breathing babies to death in kitchen ovens.

Since then, those Gazan Arabs have disseminated more than a year of fake news and misinformation, blatantly lying to the world with vicious falsehoods claiming themselves to be victims of Western imperialism, wantonly invaded hospitals, starvation, and genocide.

A suitably antisemitic worldwide network arose to disseminate and amplify their lies and their exaggerated and undocumented numbers, from the International Criminal Court to elite American campuses, in government chambers from South Africa to Ireland, and from the streets of London to the streets of New York. Israel-haters, aka antisemites, denied that Hamas could possibly be lying that brazenly.

Although we are not surprised at all, the Western world has now seen yet further proof of the monstrous, cynical, and evilly treacherous lies of Hamas. Under the terms of their ceasefire with Israel, Hamas reported that they had released the murdered bodies of the two internationally known red-headed children, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, and their mother. Israel did not trust Hamas, and her coroners checked, after they made sure the coffins were not booby-traps. The body presented as that of Shiri Bibas is not that of any known hostage. It finally sent the Shiri's coffin that night.

We also saw the true face of the "innocent civilians" in Gaza. Not a single Gazan helped hide or rescue kidnapped Jews, not a single Gazan mother came to the aid of the Bibas children. Instead, the supposed victims of "starvation, famine, and genocide" turned out to be healthy, well-fed men, women, and even children dancing and rejoicing that they had slaughtered Jews.

Reports now indicate that the Bibas children, a young child and a baby, were strangled with bare hands. Their bodies were then mutilated to appear as if they had been killed by other means. Hamas lied about their being killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Hamas brazenly lies to the world media, and for too long those lies have been swallowed whole.

There never was starvation, the only attempts at genocide come from Hamas,the numbers of Gazan dead were doubled, and the body of Shiri Bibas was not surrendered as Hamas promised.

Those who parrot lies from Hamas can no longer claim ignorance or stupidity as their excuse. Those who still cannot admit that they have been Hamas’s useful Idiots for over a year are invited to look into the mirrors, for anyone, including those in the media or governmental organizations, who present a statement from Hamas as credible in the future must be called out for deliberately lying in service of genocide.

Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV)represents over 2,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis as the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America. A 501(c)3 non-profit, CJV promotes religious liberty, human rights, and classical Jewish ideas in American public policy.