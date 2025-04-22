זק"א על תקרית הכריש זק"א

The search for the diver who went missing after being bitten by a shark yesterday (Monday) has ended for now, the ZAKA organization announced.

This comes after remains believed to belong to the missing person were found at the scene several hours ago.

"From the moment we received the report, we went to the scene with large forces from the Israel Police, the Marine Police Unit, the Fire and Rescue Flame Unit, volunteers from the rescue units and other forces," ZAKA said.

"This is an unusual and very complex event, which required enormous efforts, close coordination, and high professionalism from all parties on the ground."

During the search, volunteers from ZAKA's diving unit carried out intensive underwater scans using advanced marine sonar. According to the organization, this is a skilled team with highly professional training and extensive experience in rescue and search events in water.

The findings collected from the scene were transferred for examination and identification at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir. According to sources involved in the search, the decision whether to renew the search will be made after receiving the test results.

ZAKA also stated that "we are prepared to bring the findings found at the scene to the Israel Grave and are accompanying the family during their difficult time."