Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar will submit an affidavit to the Supreme Court today (Sunday) as part of the petitions against his dismissal, which will also include a statement on the date of his retirement, Kan News reported.

In the affidavit, Bar is expected to expand and support his claims against the government, including the one that the impeachment process began after he refused to provide Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a security opinion that would help him avoid being a constant witness in his trial.

Last night, Channel 12 News reported that Bar is expected to announce his resignation in mid-May, following the Memorial Day events.

The judges allowed Bar to submit a confidential affidavit to provide details on additional issues, such as the connection to the investigation into the 'Qatar Gate' affair and his claim that the government demanded that he exercise the organization's powers against certain citizens who participated in a protest against it.

Netanyahu will be able to submit his own affidavit by Thursday, but at this stage it is unclear whether he will do so, and this also depends on Bar's announcement of a retirement date.

Despite the fact that the judges called on the parties to talk to each other, there was no real dialogue or attempt to reach an agreement on the issue.