US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee spoke Friday following a visit to the Western Wall, promising that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.

Answering questions, he touched on the attempts to release the hostages held by Hamas, and on a potential attack on Iran.

"If Hamas had been a civil people, if they had been something less than savages that massacred in the most vicious way innocent civilians - they did not attack soldiers, they attacked civilians. They attacked women, children, babies, helpless elderly people. They brought this upon themselves."

"Everything that people see there is not the result of anything other than the vicious hatred that Hamas harbored and carried out on October the 7th. And they are paying the price. And tragically so many innocent people are paying the price for the sins and the evil of these monsters of Hamas."

He continued, "Israel is an incredibly important ally to us, and people sometimes only think that Israel benefits from the United States. The truth is the United States benefits a great deal from Israel, and not just militarily. We certainly benefit from the technology, from the innovation, from defense systems which were developed here. But there's a much more important and long-lasting side of where Americans benefit. In agriculture, technology, medical advancement. So it is not a one-way street. The United States and its citizens are directly the beneficiaries of some of the extraordinary achievements and accomplishments and innovations of people here in Israel."

Trump "has made very clear: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. They will not be in a position where they can threaten the peace not just of Israel but all the people of the rest of the world. Let's never forget that the Iranians have not simply threatened Israel with extinction - which they have repeatedly over 46 years - but they have also threatened the United States. They don't just say 'death to Israel,' they say 'death to America.' And there's an old saying that when people tell you over and again that they're going to kill you, you might want to take them seriously."

"So I don't think this is just about Israel. Israel has often been called the Little Satan and the US the Great Satan. I'll put it in simpler terms: For the Iranians, Israel is the appetizer and the US is the entrée. Whatever happens at the hands of the Iranians to Israel is the intended happening to those of us in the United States."

credit: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

