The IDF Home Front Command is upgrading its missile warning system, and starting today (Thursday), a preliminary guideline will be issued prior to the activation of an official alert in the event of missile fire from Yemen toward Israeli territory. This is part of the Home Front Command’s preparedness measures.

A preliminary guideline will be issued via the Home Front Command app in areas under threat, using a notification sound (not a traditional rising and falling siren).

The purpose of the preliminary guideline is to allow advanced preparedness, enabling civilians to move to safer nearby shelters and to receive the notification from official sources.

In addition, an IDF message will be distributed, stating that missile fire from Yemen toward Israel may occur in the coming minutes and that the public must follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

The Home Front Command stated that it is "making every effort to ensure the safety of Israel’s citizens,"