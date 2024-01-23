Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday called on the international community to act to promote the recognition of “the state of Palestine”.

"It is imperative to translate the international consensus regarding the establishment of the state of Palestine into practical steps for the establishment of the state and for the end of the occupation," Shtayyeh said at the conclusion of a cabinet meeting.

Shtayyeh added that "the world must start thinking about enforcing sanctions against Israel for its continued aggression, colonialism and occupation and for its opposition to peace."

He added that there is an important international activity to promote the two-state solution and recognition of “the state of Palestine” and a decision that will confirm its being a full member of the United Nations is required.

Regarding the arrangement that the Israeli government approved and which will see PA tax funds intended for Gaza being transferred to Norway, Shtayyeh said that the Palestinian Authority appreciates the international effort in this matter, and is awaiting the final text of the agreements reached.

In any case, he stated, the Palestinian Authority will not agree to any solution that would come at the expense of its commitment to the residents of the Gaza Strip.