Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday strongly condemned the IDF's operation in Jenin against a terrorist cell that planned a mass attack.

In a joint operation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Yamam counterterrorism unit and the IDF, three armed Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were eliminated overnight Monday as they were hiding in the Ibn Sina hospital in the city of Jenin.

The three were planning to carry out an attack in the near future which was inspired by the Hamas massacre of October 7.

In a statement, Shtayyeh claimed that Israel feels that it can escape punishment and this encourages it to continue committing "crimes".

He added that the Israeli raid on hospitals and carrying out "executions" of patients and inflicting terror on patients and doctors, as he claimed occurred at the Ibn Sina hospital, is a "war crime" according to international law and international humanitarian law.

The PA cabinet leader called on the International Court of Justice to intervene immediately and approve a decision that would demand an end to the crimes of mass destruction in light of Israel's refusal to implement the orders the court issued against it.