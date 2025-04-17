Sivan Elkabets was murdered with her partner Naor Hasidim during the October 7th massacre at Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Her laptop had been stolen from her house, but has now been brought back to her parents.

The computer was used by Sivan in her studies in the computer science department at Sapir College, and after her murder, it was also used to display footage from the tragic event at her home in the kibbutz.

The computer was stolen from Sivan's home, and today (Thursday) it was reported that it was located by officers from the Sderot police station in the Negev area, along with the commander of the Kfar Aza civilian emergency squad, Maor Moraviah, who worked to locate the computer.

The computer was taken to a police lab for repairs in order to allow the family to use it again. The suspects in the act, two foreign workers employed at the kibbutz, were arrested. The police are investigating whether they are also behind a series of thefts that occurred in the area in recent weeks.

Anati and Shimon Elkabets, Sivan's parents, stated: "It is moving to tears to receive such great support from all of Israel and from all the media outlets that worked to tell the story, and for that we are grateful."

District Commander Medad Lavi, the head of the Sderot station, said: "From the moment we received the report, we understood the severity of the event – not only in the criminal aspect but also on an emotional and ethical level. We used all the resources available to us, out of a deep sense of mission. The station's investigators did not stop until they located the computer because it was clear to us that it had to come back home, to Sivan’s parents."