A brush fire broke out Thursday morning near the David Dead Sea Resort & Spa, and quickly began to spread due to the winds in the area.

Firefighting teams arriving at the scene worked to extinguish the flames and are searching for people who may be trapped or injured.

On Tuesday, firefighters worked to gain control of a large brush fire which broke out near the Dead Sea. The firefighters concentrated on creating a buffer zone between the houses in a nearby town and the spreading flames.

The fire, which ignited near Route 2499 at the entrance to the "Hakikar" towns near the Dead Sea, spread quickly due to strong winds and the extreme weather conditions.

Last month, a fire broke out in the Leonardo Club hotel at Dead Sea, on the sixth of the hotel's nine floors.