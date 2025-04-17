Miriam Yarimi, the 32-year-old woman accused of causing a tragic crash that took the lives of a young Jewish Brooklyn mother and her two children, pleaded not guilty during her arraignment on Wednesday, ABC7 reported.

The collision, which occurred on March 29, claimed the lives of Natasha Saada and her two daughters, Deborah and Diana, as they crossed Ocean Parkway while walking from synagogue during Shabbat. Prosecutors allege that Yarimi was speeding and ran a red light before slamming into an Uber and ultimately striking the family.

"This horrific fatal crash was one of the worst I've seen in over 25 years as a prosecutor. It wasn't an accident. This defendant's unconscionably dangerous driving wiped out a family," said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. "The consequences of her flouting traffic laws and commonsense were disastrous, and we will now seek to hold her fully accountable for this criminally reckless behavior."

Yarimi, who had been hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash, appeared in court for the first time this week and remains in custody ahead of a scheduled hearing on June 11. She was indicted earlier this month on second-degree manslaughter and other charges.

Officials say Yarimi has a troubling record of ignoring traffic laws, including repeated red light and speed violations, although her attorney disputes these claims.

According to prosecutors, Yarimi was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash and made disturbing remarks to police following her arrest, including, "The devil is in my eyes."

A four-year-old son from the Saada family remains hospitalized with serious injuries, including brain bleeding and a removed kidney.

Yarimi faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.