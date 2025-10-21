Hamas dominated the Palestinian Arab landscape for over two decades, but it was ignored by the diplomatic doctors who want to cure a sickness by promoting a Palestinian virus which had a lethal strain integrated into its DNA.

This left Israel with two choices . To fight against the virus, or die. And the more we fought the more the global doctors injected the deadly Palestinian pathogen into the system.

This vaccination has been tried, unsuccessfully for half a century.

After fifty years of failure, one would assume that professional practitioners would scratch their heads, go back to the laboratory, and come up with radically new approaches.

But not the two-state researchers. For them, there is no alternative to their fifty-year attempt to cure the cancer.

For them, it’s not the cancer that is at fault. They cannot accept the scientific evidence that this is the disease that must be surgically removed.

For them, it is the patient’s fault for rejecting the poison being administered into his body, ad nauseum.

Not even the deaths of two thousand, the awful injuries of over three thousand more, will detract them from their obsessive pursuit of a cure that kills and maims.

Enough already! Here is some of the scientific evidence of the Palestinian Arab -pathological cancer they insist on ignoring.

-The Palestinian Arab pathological killer strain began long before it mutated into Hamas.

Haj Amin al Husseini practiced his anti-Semitic chemistry on the Jews of Palestine with mass slaughters and rapes in Jerusalem and Hebron.

After he escaped British punishment, he escaped to Iraq where he spread his virus into the Jews of Baghdad, leading to the deadly Farhud.

Again, escaping the British, he headed to Berlin and studied the mass extermination of Jews under Hitler and promised to become the virus leading to the Final Solution of the Jewish Problem in Palestine.

Escaping the Allies and the fall of Nazism, he fled to Cairo where he mentored an impressionable young Egyptian and willing student who changed his identity.

-Haj Amin’s Egyptian Frankenstein morphed into Yasser Arafat the Palestinian Arab, and the rest is history.

Arafat’s toxicology transformed itself from being a deadly form of Pan-Arabism against Jews into a new Palestinianism. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for promising to stop killing Jews, but his brand of Palestinianism became even more lethal after he received his Norwegian gift than it had been before.

-Under the spread of his lethal pandemic, different deadly forms emerged with a strange amalgam of letters. PLO, PLFP, PIJ, Fatah, then Hamas.

Each reached out in search of a Jewish body to kill. And when that Jewish body fought back Arafat withered and died, replaced by a corrupt leadership sharing the same poisonous ideology.

-The Palestinian Arab pandemic split into different viruses sharing the same metabolic characteristic of being deadly to Jews. But it also metastasized into becoming capable of killing its chemical twin, as occurred in Gaza in 2006 when voided of Jewish bodies, the Palestinian Arab pathogen turned on itself with Hamas destroying Fatah.

-This was clearly seen again in Gaza in October 2025 when Hamas, pummeled and hammered by Israeli rejection of this blood cult, turned on non-compliant Gazans who they killed in public executions.

Just as Covid developed different strains of its lethal origins, so the Palestinian Arab pathology has taken different forms, with Hamas becoming the most predominant virus.

The reason why the Fatah-PLO rejected the Hamas strain was because, in 2005, it controlled Palestinian Arab hearts and minds. Then the majority of the Palestinian Arab body preferred the more lethal Hamas form of anti-Jewish toxicology to their lesser, though also lethal, strain of the virus. Democracy died when the majority adopted Hamas. No more elections were held. That was why the Hamas strain killed the PA strain in Gaza in 2006.

That is why, according to Palestinian Arab research conducted less than one month before the deadly Hamas virus erupted into innocent Israelis on 7 October 2023, Palestinians polled 58% for Hamas against 37% for the PA.

That is why, months earlier in May 2023, the Hamas virus infected the students at Birzeit University who overwhelmingly voted for a Hamas student body to rule over them.

Birzeit is not located in the Gaza Strip. Birzeit is located five miles north of Ramallah, the seat of the PLO virus.

Based on all statistics, it is beholden on the international enforcers of a healthier Middle East to dispense with their failed experiments and try something new, something original, to kill the virus that infests Palestinian Arab minds and kills Jewish bodies forcing Israel to apply unavoidable surgery on the infected cesspool in Gaza.

Barry Shaw is International Public Diplomacy Associate at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies and author of ‘Fighting Hamas, BDS, and Anti-Semitism.’