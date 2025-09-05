Northwestern University President Michael Schill announced his resignation Thursday, concluding a turbulent three-year tenure defined by federal scrutiny and political backlash over campus protests, The Associated Press reported.

Schill’s departure follows the Trump administration’s decision to freeze $790 million in federal funding to the university, citing concerns over antisemitism during anti-Israel demonstrations.

In his resignation statement, Schill emphasized the importance of safeguarding academic freedom and research excellence.

“It is critical that we continue to protect the University’s research mission and excellence while preserving academic freedom, integrity, and independence,” he wrote.

Northwestern became a focal point in US President Donald Trump’s campaign to reform elite academic institutions, which he accused of fostering liberal bias and antisemitic sentiment. The funding freeze, announced in April, placed Northwestern among several universities under federal investigation for allegedly failing to protect Jewish students during campus unrest.

The controversy intensified during spring 2024, when Northwestern reached an agreement with anti-Israel demonstrators to dismantle their encampment. In return, the university committed to reinstating an advisory committee on investments and other measures. The move drew sharp criticism from conservative lawmakers and Israel advocates, who viewed the protests as antisemitic and sympathetic to Hamas.

Schill defended the university’s decision during a May 2024 congressional hearing on campus antisemitism.

“We had to get the encampment down,” he said. “The police solution was not going to be available to us to keep people safe, and also may not be the wisest solution as we’ve seen at other campuses across the country.”

Northwestern confirmed that Schill will remain in office until an interim president is appointed. He will also collaborate with the Board of Trustees to pursue the restoration of federal funding.