A suspicious envelope arrived at the home of MK Yinon Azoulay on Tuesday morning.

Security forces, firefighters, and first responders arrived at the Azoulay's Ashdod home after it became clear that the envelope contained a white powder.

"I received an envelope in the mail, which immediately seemed to me to be suspicious," Azoulay said.

"Forensic investigators and firefighters arrived and began investigating. They had everyone leave the house, everyone is fine, thank G-d."

This is only the latest incident in a string of string of incidents in which suspicious envelopes were brought to the homes of coalition MKs. Police are examining whether the envelopes are connected to the "Israeli Revengers" group, which has operated in the past.