Watch Live: Mass Priestly Blessing at the Western Wall

On Tuesday, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation will hold the first mass recitation of the Priestly Blessing for Passover. The ceremony will take place with the participation of hostages and their families, wounded IDF soldiers, and multitudes of worshippers.

The ceremony will be attended by the Chief Rabbis of Israel, the Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places, and the Mayor of Jerusalem.

The morning prayer will begin at 8:45, with the Priestly Blessing at 9:30. This will be followed by the Musaf Prayer at 10:15 and the second Priestly Blessing at 10:30.

A special prayer will be said for the return of the hostages, for the welfare of Israel's security forces, for the healing of the wounded and for the peace and security of Israel at 10:40.

The Priestly Blessing consists of three verses found in Numbers 6 6:24-26 and is recited daily at morning prayers in Israel. The event will be broadcast live on Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.