German authorities have arrested a Lebanese national on suspicion of being a member of Hamas and plotting attacks on Jewish and Israeli institutions in Europe, the BBC reported.

The suspect was detained at Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport on Friday evening after arriving on a flight from Beirut, according to the report.

Federal prosecutors said the man helped procure 300 rounds of ammunition in August 2025 and was involved in an alleged plan to carry out attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets. He is expected to appear before a federal judge who will determine whether he will remain in pretrial detention.

Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US, UK, Israel, and numerous other countries. Germany banned the activities of Hamas and affiliated organizations following the group's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

German investigators say the suspect worked with one of three alleged Hamas terrorists arrested last October in Berlin during what authorities described as a weapons handover. Two of those suspects are German nationals, while the third is Lebanese. Police searches were also conducted in Leipzig and Oberhausen at the time, according to Der Spiegel.

In a separate case, German authorities arrested another suspected Hamas member - also a Lebanese national - near the Czech border in November.

A year prior, German federal prosecutors announced that they have charged four alleged members of Hamas, accusing them of acquiring and storing weapons for the group in Europe.

The suspects include two individuals born in Lebanon, an Egyptian national, and a Dutch citizen, all facing charges of "membership in a foreign terrorist organization," according to a statement from the federal prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors alleged the men "held important positions within the association with direct ties to leaders of the military wing" of Hamas.