IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip are reporting a growing shortage of kosher for Passover food.

According to reports received over the past few hours, soldiers from the Golani Brigade operating in the Gaza Strip had to settle for matzah and chocolate spread as a main course after hours of intense operational activity.

According to a report by Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh, the soldiers have not received a warm meal the entire holiday, except for the first night. "The last time they received hot trays of food was a week ago, on the Seder night. Since then, only field rations, dried Kabanos sausages, and corn. After a year and a half of straight fighting on several fronts, it's just coming out of their ears."

Due to the shortage, the soldiers' parents launched private initiatives to collect money to purchase kosher for Passover food, including fresh fruit and vegetables. Some even purchased camping stoves and brought them to the Tze'elim Base in southern Israel, hoping they would reach their sons in the Gaza Strip.

Channel 12 military correspondent Nir Dvori also spoke about the phenomenon: "I don't remember a Passover like this, and there have been problems in the past. Bases and installations in the south, north, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley - they all have severe shortages of food because of Passover. It's just terrible. As if they haven't learned anything."