Delegates from the National Conference of the Bnei Akiva youth group opened their day on Thursday with morning services and the "Hallel" prayer at the Re'im campgrounds, where the massacre at the Supernova Music Festival occurred on October 7th, 2023.

During the Hallel prayer, which is recited on Jewish holidays, the young men and women broke into song, singing the words of the Psalm: "In distress I called on the LORD; the Lord answered me and brought me relief."

Following the services, the delegates toured several locations in the Gaza envelope, including Netiv Ha'asara and Kfar Aza. During the visit to Kfar Aza, they met Shimon Alkabetz, a resident of the Kibbutz and the father of Sivan Alkabetz, who was murdered there together with her boyfriend Naor Hassidim.

Later in the day, the delegates visited the Kibbutz Sa'ad synagogue, where they heard from Sarit Ohayon, who lost her husband, Moshe, and son, Eliad, who fell in the heroic battle in Ofakim.