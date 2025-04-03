Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara arrived in Hungary Thursday and were welcomed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, his wife, and an honor guard, at a ceremony in Budapest.

During the ceremony, Israel's national anthem, Hatikva, was played.

Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok at the Presidential Palace. The two discussed increasing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security, economy, and energy.

The Netanyahus are staying at the Four Seasons hotel overlooking the Danube River and the Széchenyi Chain Bridge.

Earlier on Thursday, Gergely Gulyás, minister in the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, announced that his country has decided to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC) at Hague, in light of Netanyahu's visit to Hungary.

In his statement, Gulyás also said that the Hungarian government will begin the process of exiting the ICC on Thursday.