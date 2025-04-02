Members of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee were presented with a confidential intelligence review on the Gaza conflict on Tuesday.

A senior officer in the Military Intelligence Research Division said in the review that Israel and the IDF are working to formulate additional understandings, while continuing extensive military action in order to exert pressure on Hamas and bring about the release of more hostages.

The officer noted that "thanks to the military operations, we were able to secure the two previous deals for the release of hostages."

Regarding Iran, intelligence sources told the committee members, "Iran is on high alert following the buildup of US forces in the Persian Gulf, and there is significant concern there about the consequences of the move."

At the same time, it was reported that the US is striving to form a broad coalition that will oppose Iran. A senior official in the National Security Council (NSC) informed the committee members that negotiations between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Oman, were taking place. However, it was reported that "the Iranians are also interested in an agreement and the lifting of sanctions in lieu of giving up on their nuclear program."

As for the Houthi front, it was reported that three cities in Yemen have been bombed in recent days. According to the data presented to the committee, three to four rockets have been fired at Israel every night, with more than 60% of them falling, and the rest being intercepted far from the borders of Israel.